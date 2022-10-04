Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks His Return to the Field, Adjusting In-Game and more
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr spoke to the media on Tuesday, three days removed from his season debut last Saturday in Oxford against Ole Miss.
The star senior talked what it was like getting back on the field, dealing with fatigue later in the game, moving on from the loss and more.
The entire media scrum can be viewed above.
Kentucky Football News
UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes
Read More
The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup
Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend
Mark Stoops was thrilled with his team's fight in the loss at Ole Miss
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.