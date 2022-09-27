Wildcats Don't Need Chris Rodriguez to Play "Savior" Role for Kentucky

Kentucky's offense is getting a major upgrade on the field this weekend in Oxford against Ole Miss.

Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is finally back for the Wildcats after missing the first four games of the season. If you've somehow missed the drama surrounding the senior, here's a small breakdown:

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that coincided with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports revealed that an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on the Kentucky football team for allegedly filing inaccurate time cards while working under UK HealthCare. The names of the players were redacted.

On Sept. 12, Stoops announced that the senior would make his return on Oct. 1 against Ole Miss, ultimately ending his hiatus/suspension at four games.

Here's what Stoops had to say about getting Rodriguez back into the offense:

"For Chris, it was a mattering of managing him while he was out...for Chris, he just needs to be himself, he doesn't need to come in and be our savior. We just need him to be him."

While Stoops isn't looking for a savior, that just might be what he gets. In 135 attempts, UK has acquired 326 yards on the ground, a measly 2.4 yards-per-carry. Rodriguez on the other hand, enters his season debut at sixth on UK's all-time rushing list with 2,739 yards on 417 attempts, a big-time 6.6 yards-per-carry.

“We’re excited. We know that whether he was with us or not, we were going to be able to get things done and we have been, but he’s such a great weapon to include in the offense,” Will Levis said of Rodriguez on the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday. “He’s been itching to get back out there, practicing his butt off and preparing mentally as hard as anybody. Staying in shape and making sure he’s ready for his return.

Kavosiey Smoke has been serviceable in the starting running back role, earning 263 yards and one touchdown. Kentucky's RB room has dealt with injuries this season as well, as senior transfer Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in the season-opener, while JuTahn McClain has also missed two games.

Redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright has added 76 yards of his own on 29 attempts in a backup role, but no one has been able to match the expected production that Rodriguez will likely bring upon his arrival.

We aren't talking about just any old running back, here. If Rodriguez was available to play at the start of the season, there's a chance he would end his career as the top-rusher in program history. His ability to break tackles and extend plays is second-to-none and will add more than one layer to Kentucky's offense.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello had this to say about Rodriguez after UK's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois:

"He's special. C-Rod, I mean, you just don't do what he did last year. I see it every day in practice," Scangarello said. "He's a difference maker, difference makers are what they are, and I think that just provides you something different and I'm excited to get him back. I think it'll be a shot to everyone and you know, he's arguably as good as any back in the SEC."

Kentucky faces arguably its tallest task of the season this weekend in Oxford, as Ole Miss will also enter the contest at 4-0. The Rebels are currently 6.5-point favorites, despite the return of the Wildcats' top offensive weapon.

