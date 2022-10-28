Skip to main content

Will Levis Makes Top 10 For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

The second-year Wildcat is one of five SEC QBs who made the top 10

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of 10 QBs selected to the shortlist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the selection committee announced on Friday. 

From the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee's release: 

These remaining quarterbacks are 10 of the best players in college football across the nation. The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

Levis is one of five SEC quarterbacks who cracked the top 10: 

  • Stetson Bennett, Georgia
  • Max Duggan, TCU 
  • Sam Hartman, Wake Forest 
  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • Will Levis, Kentucky 
  • Bo Nix, Oregon 
  • Will Rogers, Mississippi State 
  • CJ Stroud, Ohio State 
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 
  • Bryce Young, Alabama 

Levis and Hooker will do battle tomorrow night, as No. 19 Kentucky heads to Knoxville to take on undefeated No. 3 Tennessee under the lights inside Neyland Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. 

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

