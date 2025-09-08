A roster update for Kentucky should boost the upside of star center Jayden Quaintance
Jayden Quaintance is set to have an elite season once he is back on the floor for the Kentucky Wildcats. Last season, as a true freshman playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils, he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Late in his freshman season, Quaintance tore his ACL, and right now he is working tirelessly to get back on the floor after having the injury operated on.
Many project Quaintance to be back on the floor, hopefully by mid-December, but without question, the goal is to have Quaintance back by the start of SEC play.
Kentucky updated the basketball roster with new heights and weights, and one of the biggest jumps was that of Quaintance. He was listed at 6'9 215 pounds, but now he is listed at 6'10.5 255 pounds.
This is very exciting news for Kentucky fans because he is going to be an absolute monster in the SEC. Quaintance might be the best athlete in all of college basketball, and now, after adding a lot of muscle, no one is going to be moving him in the paint.
When Quaintance is healthy and back on the floor, he has a real shot to average a double-double while leading all of college basketball in blocks. He truly has that kind of upside for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Most NBA mock drafts for the 2026 draft have Quaintance going in the top ten, with some even having him in the top five. There is a reason why he is projected to go this high in the draft, and he will be able to show why here very soon.
It is really scary to think just how good Quaintance is going to be this season, especially if he continues to develop as an offensive player. He likely is the best defender in all of college basketball, but Coach Pope wants Quaintance to keep developing as a shooter. If he can keep improving the jump shot, it will be a special season for the star center.
When Quaintance is back on the floor it is going to be really difficult to score on the Kentucky Wildcats down low knowing how elite of a rim protector he is. Quaintance could have a season for the Wildcats that we haven't seen in a long time, and it will be a big reason why the Wildcats are capable of a deep NCAA Tournament run.