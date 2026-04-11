Kentucky was hit with some shocking news this week as fan favorite Collin Chandler announced that he was going to be hitting the transfer portal. There were some rumors of Chandler potentially hitting the portal and heading home to play for BYU, but then many Wildcats left for the portal and Chandler stuck around.

I feel this is why it was so shocking when Chandler did hit the portal, and of course as soon as he hit the portal, everyone assumed that he would be heading home to play for BYU. A few days have gone by, and now officially, Chandler has committed to play for BYU next season.

Kentucky guard Collin Chandler (5) leaves the court with a bloody nose against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some might have forgotten, but Chandler was committed to Mark Pope at BYU, but then went on his mission trip. When Chandler got back, it was right when Pope took the job at Kentucky, and he followed him to Lexington to play for the Wildcats. Chandler spent two seasons in Lexington and really turned some heads as a three-point shooter and clutch player this season.

The three-point shooting of Chandler was a big reason why fans were excited to see him back in Lexington next season. He shot 41% from deep and was the only reliable shooter Pope had last season, so knowing that Pope now won’t have Chandler to knock down clutch shots it's an issue. The most memorable shot Chandler hit last season was the go-ahead three-pointer in the win over Tennessee in the denim jerseys.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots a three point shot against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kam Williams will be back in Lexington, and I do expect him to have an elite season shooting the ball next year, but even with him back, Pope is going to have to go get some knockdown shooters out of the portal. For the Pope system to work, he has to have a lot of players who are capable of knocking down a three, and last season, he didn’t have it. This is why the Wildcats struggled in Pope’s second year.

All of Big Blue Nation will be sad to see Chandler leave, but it sounds like he is getting a good chunk of change to go back home, which is a decision fans have to respect. While Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Chandler, I do see a world where he has a massive season at BYU next year, and fans are really upset that he is no longer knocking down threes in Rupp Arena. BBN will never forget the big shot Chandler hit to beat the Vols in Rupp Arena.