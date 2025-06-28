Could Jasper Johnson be SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2025-26?
Mark Pope knew what he was doing when going after Jasper Johnson. Not only is Johnson a native of Woodford County, KY, but he's also a star in his recruiting class. The 6-4 guard is ranked as the 21st best player in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports, shining for RWE at Overtime Elite last season after departing from Link Academy his junior year. Johnson is going to be a part of a loaded backcourt in Lexington, but it will not take long for his stardom to show.
Last season at Overtime Elite, Johnson averaged 20.3 points, 5.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, shooting 49.7 percent overall and 36.3 percent from three. The 6-4 guard is very crafty and exciting with the ball, with his ability to slither to the rim and knock down threes. His knack for creating shots for himself is his best ability, and in a Mark Pope offense, Johnson will have plenty of space on the offensive end to work. Johnson has recently began his run with the USA U19 National team playing in Switzerland, and there was one play of his that has everyone talking, one that Big Blue Nation should get used to.
Mark Pope brought in Denzel Aberdeen from Florida, who was efficient for the Gators off the bench last season helping lead them to a National Championship. Assuming Aberdeen is looking for a starting spot next season, Johnson will have the opportunity to shine off the bench, with hopes to be as flashy as Rob Dillingham was coming off the bench, where his play in that role helped lead him to become the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after becoming SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Not to mention, Reed Sheppard also came off the bench along with Dillingham, where he was then selected 3rd overall in the same draft. A trajectory like that is very possible for Johnson, who plays a similar style to Dillingham. That begs the question, if Johnson does come off the bench, does he have a really good shot at becoming the SEC Sixth Man of the Year? Based off of his star potential, the fringe five-star has all of the tools to turn into a star quickly and shine under Mark Pope with his smooth and crafty shot creating.
The Wildcats will have plenty of depth next season, but Kentucky fans should not be surprised if Johnson plays his way into being a one and done off of becoming SEC Sixth Man of the Year.