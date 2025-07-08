Dick Vitale shares how he feels Kentucky fared in the transfer portal
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff did an excellent job in the transfer portal, which is why the Wildcats have a team more than capable of winning a national title.
Beloved college basketball expert Dick Vitale wrote an article for ESPN where he ranked the five best transfer portal classes, and he had Pope's team second. The team ahead of Kentucky is Pope's former coach, Rick Pitino, and the St. John's Red Storm.
Here is what Vitale had to say about the job Pope did in the transfer portal, "Mark Pope reeled in five top-100 transfers, headlined by big Jayden Quaintance, who's already back in practice gear after a March ACL surgery. If Big Blue gets healthy, they'll be prime-time viewing in Rupp Arena."
Getting Jayden Quaintance back healthy is going to be important for this team, but Brandon Garrison will be great while JQ works back to 100%.
Jaland Lowe, Kam Williams, Mo Dioubate, Denzel Aberdeen, and Reece Potter round out this transfer portal class, and all of these players will have an impact.
Williams is the player that people are predicting to have an unexpected breakout, but if fans look at his film from Tulane, this should not be unexpected.
Lowe is going to improve his shooting efficiency this season and help the Wildcats run the elite Pope offense.
Aberdeen and Dioubate have SEC experience and will put together career-best seasons playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Coach Pope did an excellent job in the transfer portal, and this is a big reason the Wildcats will be elite during the 2025-26 season.