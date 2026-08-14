ESPN gives their thoughts on Kentucky basketball's floor and ceiling next season

Last season, it was clear Mark Pope went away from what be built in year one and what he is best at, which is coaching a group that excels at putting up points with their shooting. In his first season in the SEC at Kentucky, a flaw of his team was handling physicality and athleticism. Pope then seemed to overcorrect on that, as his team did not seem to have as many shooters as they did previously.

Now, heading into a massively important third year in Lexington, Mark Pope has put together a top 20 roster full of guys who really fit his system. You guessed it, this roster is full of knock-down shooters, headlined by Milan Momcilovic, and surrounded by legit playmakers. As we get closer to the pivotal season for Pope, ESPN's Myron Medcalf decided to rank the floor and ceiling for each SEC team for next season.

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks to his bench during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, ESPN puts Kentucky's lowest point as having a 20-win finish, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after finishing eigth in the SEC. But what about the ceiling? It's a massive swing from low to high, with Medcalf having the Wildcats' ceiling being an Elite Eight finish after capturing 30 total wins and posting a second-place finish in the conference. Here is what Medcalf had to say about Pope's new squad.

"Last season, Kentucky reportedly spent $20 million on its roster -- then finished in a three-way tie for seventh place in the SEC," Medcalf said. "The injuries didn't help, but the season overall was largely viewed as a failure, considering the preseason hype. Facing questions about his future, Mark Pope managed to make some moves this past offseason: He grabbed former Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic (16.9 PPG, 49% from beyond the arc), the best player in the transfer portal, and convinced standout center Malachi Moreno to return for his sophomore season. How those moves play out over the course of this campaign will have a sizable impact on Pope's hot seat status."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Kentucky fans, BBN knows what kind of pressure is on Mark Pope next season. He finished with a Sweet 16 appearance in his first year as the head man, before following it up with a very rough year two that saw a second-round exit and a very up-and-down regular season with some very low and embarrassing moments. That's why he has assembled the roster he has, in hopes to bounce back in a big way with a team that fits how he likes his to be.

Will they provide some high-quality results? There seems to be a lot of unpredictability with the Wildcats from a national perspective that will play itself out once they take the court.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.