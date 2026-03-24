How Mark Pope handles the power forward position this offseason will be very important

One of the most interesting offseason decisions Mark Pope will have to make is what to do at the power forward position. Both Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic have eligibility left, so theoretically both could be back next season. It probably doesn’t make a ton of sense for these two to be the entire PF room for Pope during the 2026-27 season.

Dioubate was really good for the Wildcats this season, but he just isn’t a great fit for the Pope offensive system. He made some threes in the postseason, but his three-point shooting is a real struggle. When he isn’t down low, there isn’t much he can do, and at only 6’7, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to stay in or around the paint. Dioubate is an exceptional rebounder and the best hustle player the Wildcats had last year, but it might not make a ton of sense for him to be back.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) dunks during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Jelavic had a solid year like Dioubate, but he did make a lot of young player mistakes. Jelavic is listed as a sophomore, so he isn’t technically a freshman, but this was his first season of college basketball, and he made a lot of freshman mistakes. Jelavic is a better system fit at the four than Dioubate is, but he is still raw and has a long way to go ahead of next season. When watching Jelavic this year, there were a ton of flashes of greatness that, if he can stop making mistakes, he could be a star at the four in Lexington.

Personally, I feel that one of these two will be back next season, and it would make the most sense for it to be Jelavic. Dioubate was a fan favorite in Lexington, but his lack of system fit will make it hard for Coach Pope to run the system that he wants.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jelavic is quite raw, but now he has a season of college basketball under his belt. Coach Pope and the entire coaching staff will be able to help him improve this offseason and get more polished ahead of next year. There is also a world where neither of these players are back, and Coach Pope does a complete revamp of the PF position.

Getting the power forward position right in the transfer portal will be a very important job for Coach Pope when it opens on April 7th.