Mark Pope defends his first two years at Kentucky

Kentucky fans are not happy after a dissappointing season officially came to an end on Saturday in what seemed like a microcosm of the season when they were dominated 82-63 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats finished the year with a 22-14 overall record that included 12-9 in the conference.

It was a very inconsistent year for the Wildcats, as they notched wins over Arkansas and Tennessee while also getting blown out multiple times and suffering embarrassing losses to Georgia, Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M. On his final radio show of the season Monday night, Mark Pope gave the case as to why his first two seasons have been progress from the previous four under John Calipari.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

First off, injuries have been a common trend in Pope's time in Lexington, with Jaxson Robinson suffering a season-ending injury late last season, Lamont Butler continuously dealing with shoulder issues, Kerr Kriisa going out with an injury early in the year, and now this season with Jaland Lowe going down with a season-ending shoulder injury before the regular season that eventually required surgery, Jayden Quaintance appearing in just four games with his ACL rehab, and Kam Williams making his return in a limited role for the postseason after being injured in January. "That's been a real issue for us. I don't know how to control that," Pope said before saying many of the injuries have been random.

Despite all of those injuries that have held them back, Pope still sees progress. The head coach compared his first two years to the four previous ones, which was under Calipari. Pope gave a long answer, but it's something that is factual, and BBN might be encouraged after hearing it.

"If you take the four years before we got here and compare them to the two years since we've been here, we actually have a higher winning percentage in the last two than we did in the four proceeding. Barely, but a higher winning percentage. In the last two years, we played the hardest strength of schedule, in a two-year period, in the history of Kentucky basketball. So, not only did we win at a slightly higher rate than the previous four years, but we played a schedule that was rated 13.55 average in the last two years compared to the four years previous, at an 8.76. That's in the realm of almost 70% more difficult schedule. I'm not talking about meeting the standard of where we're trying to get, clearly we did not do that, but we were making progress."

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pope also dove into some post-season improvements over the last two years, again compared to the previous four. "In the four years before we got here, we won one game in Nashville. In the last two years, we've won three. And clearly, the seed hasn't been as good, but in the last two years, we lost to the No. 5 and No. 6 team in the country to be put out of the SEC Tournament. In the four years previous, we lost to No. 9, No. 35, No. 67 and No. 81 to be knocked out. In the last two years, we've won three games in the NCAA Tournament. In the previous four years, we won one game total."

Why should fans be optimistic moving forward? Pope says to look at the numbers, because there is progress made from the recent years before his tenure. "For the people that love Kentucky, that just want to know that we're making progress, those are real, hard, solid numbers."

Although it is factual progress from the previous few years, Kentucky fans may begin to counter with the fact that those four years were not up to the standard, either. But, it is still encouraging to hear Pope throw some facts out there that give Kentucky fans something to really hang onto as we head into a very pivital third year of Pope at Kentucky.