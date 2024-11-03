How to watch the Kentucky basketball game vs. Wright State
The Mark Pope era will begin on Monday as the Wildcats are set to take on Wright State. The Wildcats have played a few exhibition games, but this matchup with Wright State will be the first time the Wildcats do it for real.
Wright State had a solid season last year, so the Wildcats need to come out of the gate playing well to win this game. It would really hurt seeding and NET Rankings if the Wildcats were to lose a game like this early in the season.
The goal for this team is to come out hot shooting the three ball, but if they aren't falling early, the Wildcats need to play great defense to keep them in the game until the shots fall. That will be a theme all season long for this Kentucky team.
It would be great for the Wildcats if Jaxson Robinson had a big game because he will likely be the star of this team, and it would be huge for the Wildcats if he started the year off with a bang heading into the Duke game. Big Blue Nation is fired up because basketball season and the Pope era is finally here.
Let's take a look at how to watch the first official game of the Mark Pope era.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Wright State
The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Wright State can be watched on ESPNU. This channel can be found on FUBO. The matchup between the Wildcats and Wright State is set for 7:00 pm et.