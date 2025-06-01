ESPN ranked Jayden Quaintance extremely high among 2025 transfers
Mark Pope and the Kentucky stuff went and picked up some really nice additions in the transfer portal to build around the return of Otega Oweh, who is poised for an All-American caliber season, but none of the portal additions were as big as Jayden Quaintance. Kentucky fans should be familiar with the former Kentucky signee in the 2024 class, who chose to head to Arizona State for his freshman season. But now, he's back in Lexington and looking to put together a great season.
Quaintance's defense is exactly what drew the Kentucky staff to him. It's what can propel him to that top 5 NBA Draft selection that many scouts and analysts think he can be. ESPN's Jeff Borzello updated his transfer rankings now that the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is closed, and he put the 6-9 big man at #7 overall among all players who have entered the portal this offseason. Borzello even offered some insight on Quaintance and how he helps Kentucky address one of their biggest weaknesses last season.
"Kentucky's biggest weakness this past season came on the defensive end of the floor -- and Quaintance was one of the best frontcourt defenders in the country. From that standpoint, he was the perfect pickup. The Wildcats will have to hope his injury timeline is on the earlier side, though."- Borzello on Quaintance's impact.
As for Kentucky's other portal additions, Jaland Lowe comes in at #25, Kam Williams at #60, Mouhamed Dioubate at #61 and Denzel Aberdeen at #76. The other, Reece Potter, was not included on the list. Quaintance's injury timeline is of course something to watch, but, as Borzello says, it's worth the wait. After committing to Kentucky in April, he told The Field of 68 that his rehab is on track to be back on the floor around the start of the season, so if he misses any games, it shouldn't be many. If there is no setbacks after his return, there is nothing that Kentucky fans shouldn't be excited about with Quaitance.
Quaintance's potential is super high in year two, as he looks to return to injury as fast as possible and shine under Mark Pope's system in Lexington.