John Wall explains why he came to Big Blue Madness despite John Calipari being gone
During his time at Kentucky, John Calipari sent a lot of players to the NBA, so when Coach Cal left, a lot of fans were wondering if these former players would still want to come back to Lexington. This was a big debate among Big Blue Nation all offseason, but it seems like most players are rooting for Coach Calipari and Kentucky.
Big Blue Madness was Saturday night, and the big surprise that Coach Pope was talking about ended up being Kentucky legend John Wall. He took over the college basketball world as a freshman years ago, especially with his signature John Wall dance.
At Big Blue Madness, Wall was asked about his decision to come to Big Blue Madness, and Kentucky fans will love how he responded.
Here is what Wall had to say, "Well, I think a lot of people didn't think I would still come back once Cal left, and like I said, this is the school I played for. Yes, Cal is my coach, and I love Cal to death, but this is the school that gave me the opportunity to get a D1 scholarship and reach my ultimate goal to play college basketball. In my heart, they are always going to have a place for me. And I'm always going to be able to come back and support. I wanted to surprise them when Coach Pope asked me to be here, I was like, let's see if I can make it happen. I wanted to make it happen; I was in the back the whole time with my hoodie on. I was trying to keep it low-key and just get the appreciation that I deserve."
This is an excellent answer from Wall, knowing he is a Kentucky legend, and Big Blue Nation will love to know that he is always going to support Kentucky despite his former coach being at another SEC school.
It seems like most former Cal players feel this way about Kentucky. They are always going to support Coach Calipari, but Kentucky is the school where they turned into NBA players.
One of the best parts about Wall making an appearance was when he and Coach Pope did Wall's signature dance together. This was a really cool moment for all Kentucky fans.
Wall is an all-time great at Kentucky, so fans will sleep well at night knowing he is always going to consider Lexington a home away from home.