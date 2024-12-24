Kentucky 2025 five-star target Caleb Wilson is nearing a decisions
Mark Pope has already put together an elite 2025 class, but he is looking to add one more player, and that is five-star Caleb Wilson. Wilson is ranked as the fifth-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Kentucky has a point guard (Acaden Lewis), a shooting guard (Jasper Johnson), and a center (Malachi Moreno) already signed in the 2025 class, so if they land Wilson, it would be the perfect addition to an already impressive class.
Wilson's final five schools include Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio State, and UCF. For a while, it felt like Kentucky was in an excellent spot for Wilson, and while nothing has changed, the recruitment has gone quiet which is always scary.
Wilson is set to make a decision at some point in January, and Big Blue Nation hopes he will play his college hoops for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6'9 power forward is a one-and-done player that would add even more NBA talent to this 2025 class.
Here is the scouting report on Wilson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Offensively, he's not a natural alpha or creator, and because he had such a significant early reputation, there have been times when he's tried too hard to be an offensive focal point. This summer, he found an ideal role as a secondary threat and thrived because of it. He impacts the game as an offensive rebounder, solid passer, with his ability to make quick drives for a couple of bounces, find easy baskets around the rim or in transition, and with a very good left hand. He also loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and start the break himself. Wilson has soft touch around the rim, but he's still an inconsistent outside shooter. His mechanics are a bit questionable, as he can shoot down from a high release point and generate a ball that can be hard and flat. There are also times he can settle for low-percentage step-backs from the mid-range or the mid-post. Finding a consistently translatable offensive niche, especially in a high-level half-court game, is a key variable for him at the next level. Right now, Wilson is a physically gifted hybrid four who has continued to grow, has extreme defensive potential, and is at his best offensively in a supportive role from about 16 feet and in."