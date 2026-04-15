Kentucky adds another transfer forward to the growing visit list

Kentucky's long visitor list for this week is still growing. On top of already hosting Zoom Diallo, Rob Wright, and the 2027 top prospect Tyran Stokes, Syracuse's Donnie Freeman is currently on campus. But, another transfer forward is visiting today as well. According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik is checking out campus on Wednesday and will stay through Thursday.

With the frontcourt, it is clear that Freeman is the staff's top target, but now it is worth noting that Rancik is also on campus, who would be a great depth piece or also even a potential starter. The Wildcats are also targeting big man DeSean Goode at the four, so targeting more depth seems to be important. On top of his trip to Lexington, the 6-11 forward is also set to visit BYU and Florida State. With all of the talk around Kentucky's hunt for PG, which never seems to have a dull moment, they are still looking for depth at the forward spot and Rancik would be a nice pickup.

If Kentucky does land Freeman, Rancik would be even more of a great fit. Ranked as a top 100 player in the portal by 247 Sports, the 6-11 big man woould provide excellent depth. He has an excellent ability to score anywhere, which would really benifit the ability of stretching the floor as the guy at the four spot. Kentucky fans know how important that is and if you combine that with Freeman's playmaking in what would be an Amari Williams type of role in Lexington, it would make the position much stronger for the Wildcats. This past season at Colorado, Rancik averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 40.4% overall and 33.1% from three in 28 minutes on the floor per game.

We shall see how this unfolds, but it is clear Kentucky is searching for more depth at the position and landing Freeman along with one of these key depth pieces would be the perfect scenario at the four spot. To keep up with all of the recent movement in the portal, check out our transfer portal tracker.