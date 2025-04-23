Kentucky fans are assuming the worst about why Travis Perry hit the transfer portal
Just hours before the transfer portal opened, Kentucky fans were shocked to hear that Travis Perry was entering the portal. Perry is a Kentucky native who loved playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.
In his freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Perry played 9.8 minutes per game, averaging 2.7 points per game while shooting 31.3% from the field and 32.1% from three.
Kentucky fans are very upset about Perry hitting the portal as he is a Kentucky native, but it seems some fans are making assumptions.
Every fan has the right to be upset about Perry leaving as he is loved in his home state but the assumption some are making is that Coach Mark Pope pushed him out.
One thing that has been evident from everything Coach Pope has said and done is that he understands how much players from Kentucky mean to this state and the fan base. It seems hard to believe that Coach Pope would have told Perry to leave.
Kentucky did a heck of a job in the transfer portal, finding players to come in and take this team to the next level. Some of these additions pushed Perry down the depth chart, and the most likely answer is that he wants to go find somewhere he could play a lot of minutes.
Travis Perry loves basketball and likely didn't want to sit on the bench this season, so he is going somewhere to get a lot of minutes.
No one knows what the conversation behind closed doors between Coach Pope and Perry sounded like, but it is not fair to assume Coach Pope told him he needs to leave.
Hopefully, Perry can develop at a school and perhaps come back to Lexington to finish up his college basketball career.