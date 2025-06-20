Kentucky freshman Jasper Johnson makes the USA U19 Men's Fiba World Cup team
This week, Mark Pope, Jasper Johnson, and Malachi Moreno have been in Colorado Springs with the USA U19 team camp. Moreno had to bow out early due to a minor injury, but Johnson got some big news today.
It was announced today that Johnson will be one of the 12 players to travel to Switzerland to play in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, which will take place between June 28th and July 6th.
Coach Pope has had a lot of great things to say about Johnson, and it seems to make a lot of sense now as he was able to make the cut to represent his country.
It will be great to see Johnson competing against some of the best players in the world in his age group, and this will help get him prepared to play his college ball at Kentucky.
247Sports has Johnson ranked as the 24th-best player in the 2025 class, but every step of the way, he has proven he is much better than this ranking. Johnson will be one of the best freshmen in not only the SEC this season but the nation.
The 6'4 freshman is an elite scorer from all over the floor, and he is going to shine with the world watching him in Switzerland.
Kentucky has a star in the making, and every day that goes by, fans are more and more convinced that Johnson is going to be a one-and-done player who is taken in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft.