Kentucky is working to improve its ball-screen defense before SEC play
Kentucky is on a 10-day break between games, with the Brown Bears coming into Rupp Arena on Tuesday. They are coming off a 20-point ugly loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, and are looking to have a good bounce-back game. One of the big takeaways that head coach Mark Pope had from the loss was just how much success Ohio State had with scoring off of ball-screens.
The Wildcats have a noticable struggle defending those screens, and Ohio State took full advantage. The Buckeyes had 36 points attacking the paint, and only four of their 30 made shots came from the three-point line. That has been a consistent issue throughout the season so far, but Jaxson Robinson thinks Kentucky is making some strides forward in that area over the break.
"When we got back to campus, we've just been hammering ball-screen defense and trying to get better. Coach Pope thinks we can be one of the better ball-screen defensive teams in the country, but it's a lot of progress to be made and I think we've took some steps forward over the break. ...Definitely number one (priority). I think (Alvin Brooks) said in our power five games, we've had, like, 100 points scored in ball-screens. So, just trying to find ways to get better, and that's a way that teams have been really effective in scoring on us. I'm pretty sure we're a great three-point defensive team, so just trying to shrink the floor and make it a 5-on-5 game and not 2-on-2."- Robinson on ball-screen defense.
Kentucky will certainly have their hands full with defending ball-screens throughout conference play, but they'll get an opportunity to get right and have a feel-good game against Brown on Tuesday before No. 6 Florida comes into Lexington on Saturday.