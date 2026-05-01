The Kentucky staff had a busy week on the recruiting trail with 2027 prospects

Kentucky basketball is in need of filling out the upcoming roster through the transfer portal and international ranks, but they were just as busy this week with their recruiting efforts for the 2027 class. In addition to Mark Pope flying to Israel to check out Brazilian big man Marcio Santos, who they are gaining momentum with, the rest of the staff spent a lot of time recruiting in the future high school class.

Let's take a look at the busy week the Kentucky staff had aside from their efforts to fill out the current roster with depth pieces and trying their hardest to land a star, wherever that may be. Let's dive into what has happened the last few days between Kentucky and the 2027 class. There are a few prospects who they had contact with this week, as another target, Obinna Ekezie, has began to trend elsewhere as of late as reclassification talks heat up.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an interview at the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

CJ Rosser - #1 overall, PF

Rosser is obviously Kentucky's top target in the 2027 class and this week, the staff, Mark Pope included, conducted an in-home visit with him. The staff has clearly made him a priority and he has been for many months ever since they first made contact. Rosser took a visit to Kentucky for a game on February 4 for an unofficial visit, including Louisville around that same time as well. The top prospect holds offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan, Arkansas, Alabama, Miami and others.

Ryan Hampton - #5 overall, SF

Hampton's recruitment is one Kentucky fans need to watch very, very closely over the next month or two. As a reclass candidate, the top five prospect could end up making a decision on that in the coming weeks and with Kentucky clearly needing one "star" type of player to join next season's roster, Hampton definitely fits that mold. The staff is clearly prioritizing him, given the fact that they had an in-home visit with him earlier this week. Hampton recently conducted visits to LSU, SMU, NC State and Nebraska. Reclassification talks seem to be heading up, but we shall see.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Three new offers for Kentucky

Aside from the in-home visits with their top targets, Kentucky also extrended three new offers to prospects in the 2027 class. One of those was 6-2 guard Reese Alston, a top 20 prospect, who the staff was also in to see this week at his school. An offer is not surprising here, as Kentucky has been recruiting him for months now. Alston took an unofficial visit to Lexington back in October for Big Blue Madness. Other programs on his radar include Louisville, Houston, Purdue, Texas A&M, LSU, Maryland, Wichita State and others.

On top of that, the staff also extended an offer to an emerging target in the class, top 10 overall prospect Jordan Page, who Kentucky has been involved with for just a few months. Others involved with Page include Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Georgetown. This recruitment is expected to blow up over the next few months as the AAU season ramps up. They also extended an offer to top 60 prospect Chase Lumpkin, who has yet to take visits.

It was a busy week for the Kentucky staff, who are working tirelessly to have a much better result wigth their recruiting efforts in the 2027 class than they did in the 2026 class.