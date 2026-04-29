Kentucky's pursuit of Tyran Stokes cost them big in this recruiting class

Kentucky basketball had a very rough day on Tuesday when the #1 player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes committed to Kansas. But, it cost them more than just losing out on the top guy. The Kentucky staff essentially put all of their chips into trying to land Stokes and now, it has backfired big time. Let's dive into how that became the case to begin with.

Mark Pope and his staff casted a very wide net recruiting many guys in the 2026 class. Last night after Stokes's commitment to the Jayhawks, a depressing, but a real stat started floating around on social media that made Kentucky fans feel all sorts of bad emotions. That is the fact that Kentucky held visits with eight of the top 10 recruits in the 2026 class, as well as 16 of the top 30 and ended up landing none. How did we get to this point? Kentucky put all of their eggs in the Tyran Stokes basket and now, find themselves in a desperate spot this off-season, as portal options are dwindling, leading to international targets emerging.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just how bad is it to miss out on over half of the top 30 recruits? Kentucky was simply in great position with a number of them, two in particular with Caleb Holt and Christian Collins, both top 10 prospects. If you remember, back in the fall, Kentucky led for both, as well as Stokes. But, the Wildcats chose to put their full attention towards going after Stokes, which was around the time Kansas started coming into the fold, ultimately taking the lead soon after. That mindset put Kentucky in a very dangerous spot because they ended up letting two other top prospects slip away all because they thought they were in good shape with Stokes, which quickly turned out to not be the case. Kentucky got burned, and on top of missing out on all of those targets in the class, they left a clear spot for Stokes during this portal cycle, remaining hopeful, all while Kansas maintained significant momentum up until the decision.

This was definitely Pope's biggest miss of his tenure at Kentucky so far and the fact that they never once wavered in their belief of getting Stokes is a bad sign, especially with all of the reports coming out that Kentucky still believed they could get him, even if he did have paperwork signed with Kansas a month ago, which the staff seemed to be unaware of. If Kentucky did not literally put all of their faith into landing Stokes, this roster would be in a much better spot, to say the least. A guy like Caleb Holt or Christian Collins would do wonders right now, but Kentucky is now scrambling to try and find a star and some depth somewhere, and options are slim.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Pope and Kentucky have gotten a very bad rep on the recruiting trail and after this recruiting cycle, we are starting to see why. What can they do to fix this problem? A GM would go a long way at the negotiating table, but the PR side of things is clearly in a rough spot. It's a combination of things, but a lack of awareness from the staff seems to be the biggest problem that needs fixing.

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