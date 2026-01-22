Kentucky's win against Mississippi State was an 'eye-opener' for the team

Following an 0-2 start to SEC play, Kentucky basketball's season was looking very bleak. But a win over Mississippi State in Rupp Arena on Jan. 10 gave them hope that they really can be a good team. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 92-68 without Jaland Lowe or Jayden Quaintance, who were both of course huge pieces of this team. That performance provided confidence moving forward.

Since that win, Kentucky has rattled off three wins in a row, two 17-point comebacks on the road, and one where they beat their opponent at their own game, getting to the free throw line at will against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night. In that win, the Wildcats put together a full-game of basketball, with no dreaded slow start. For the first time since that Mississippi State game where the Wildcats did not find themselves behind at double-digits.

Malachi Moreno was on The Field of 68 After Dark following Kentucky's win over Texas, and was asked about his team's four-game winning streak and what the kickstart was to get them on track and playing much better. Was it his game-winner at LSU? "I don't even think it was that shot," Moreno said. "I think it was just coming into practice every day and we were just like, we have to start better and we can't get down like we would in the beginning of the year. I think the Mississippi State game was also a real eye-opener for us to where if we make plays for each other and we play to the right speed, take care of the ball -- you saw the result of that game, and I think that really gave us a key mind that we were better than what we had showed, and it was time to prove it."

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) huddles up with his teammates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Where has the seven-footer seen the most growth in himself since SEC play began? It all starts with embracing the physicality that comes with playing in this conference. "I think just embracing the physicality. The SEC, it's a big and physical league, and I always have to prepare for what's to come. Some of these games have been a real eye-opener for me, and they've just let me know that the fight's coming to you and you have to be ready. Being able to just take it on the chin and move on to the next play, I think that mentality has helped me out a lot."

Moreno has certainly been a different player over the last few games, coming up with big plays on a team that looks to be starting to find themselves, and Mississippi State could be a game Kentucky fans look back at as the turning point of the season.