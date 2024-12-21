Knocking down threes early will be key for Ohio State against Kentucky
Kentucky basketball has gotten wins over the likes of Duke and Gonzaga by guarding the three-point line, and they have done it pretty well throughout the season, holding teams to just 27.5% from deep this season. The Wildcats will need to continue their impressive shooting defense, and for Ohio State, Kentucky's next opponent, they will need to get hot early from deep.
Kentucky Wildcats on SI talked with Connor Lemons of Land-Grant Holy Land, who says shooting will be a big factor in the game if the Buckeyes want to have a shot at an upset. The Wildcats will be facing a team on Saturday that can really heat up from three-point range, especially John Mobley Jr., who shoots it at 53.6% (3rd in the country), and Bruce Thornton, who shoots the three at a 48.7% clip.
"The only way I see Ohio State maybe having a chance to pull off the upset is if they got hot beyond the arc early. Against Auburn, Ohio State got mauled right from the jump and the game felt like it was over by the second media timeout. Kentucky's opponents have attempted 27.7 three-point attempts per game this season, which is the 24th-most in the nation on a per game basis. Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. have been really good this season shooting from deep, so if they can get a few threes from each guy in the first half to keep it close, anything could happen."- Lemons on Ohio State's shooting.
The Wildcats have struggled rebounding on the offensive end this season, but are a very good defensive rebounding group, ranked third in the country in rebounds per game, Coincidentally, Kentucky is also ranked first in defensive rebounds, but a big dropoff on the offensive end. For Ohio State, it will be key to outrebound the Wildcats on the defensive end, which is a weak area of Kentucky's rebounding. More second chances for Kentucky on offense could be huge.
"Ohio State will need to really work as a collective group to improve their defensive rebounding against Kentucky and not allow their big guys to get second-chance opportunities. In losses to Texas A&M, Pitt, and Auburn, Ohio State let their opponents rebound at least 35% of their misses. Kentucky is way too good on offense to give them more opportunities if you're able to string together stops. With Aaron Bradshaw a big question mark, they'll just have to out-effort and out-muscle Kentucky as a collective group."- Lemons on Ohio State's rebounding.
Kentucky has a clear advantage in this game given their talent, but if they let Ohio State get hot, the Buckeyes could really give them a scare.