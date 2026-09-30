Malachi Moreno shared extremely high praise for Ousmane N'Diaye

Among all of Kentucky's newcomers for the upcoming season, there is one that fans knew almost essentially nothing about and that guy is Ousmane N'Diaye, an international pickup for Mark Pope and the staff this offseason. Throughout the summer, fans have learned more and more about the versatile forward and now after Media Day, they're learning even more.

The versatile forward was seen as one of the most surprising breakout players in summer practices. On Monday, Kentucky sophomore big man Malachi Moreno was asked what he has seen over the last few months from N'Diaye and his answer should have fans very excited about the forward's trajectory as he gets ready to begin his first season in college.

Ousmane N'Diaye | UK Athletics

"He's changed his game a ton," Moreno said of N'Diaye. "I think the first couple weeks was kind of getting an overall feel for what college basketball is, but ever since then, (Ousmane) is something else. He's shooting the ball and I think just overall his physicality is just taking a big step forward, and he's gonna surprise a lot of people. Might even be an All-American. ...I think from what I've seen on tapes, I think overseas he was kind of spread out on the floor a little bit more, not asked as much to do a lot in the paint. So I think he's kind of understanding what it is now, and now he's really starting to play."

That's some extremely high praise for someone who hasn't played one second of college basketball yet. The adjustment to the college game is real with international players, so it has obviously taken N'Diaye some time to adjust to the pace and feel of it. Moreno was also asked about if he has seen anything specifically from the 6-11 forward that has blown him away in practice and here was his answer.

Ousmane N'Diaye | UK Athletics

"One day in practice, we were in a drill and he just came flying down the court and jumped from on the SEC logo and I was scratching my head because I was like, 'I ain't never seen that before' and he dunked the ball hard too, and I was like, 'Your hand hurt?' and he was like, 'No', so that's all you need to know."

N'Diaye is going to have a real chance to make a name for himself at the college level and it seems like he's already grabbing the attention of his teammates.

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