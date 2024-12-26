Mark Pope wants Andrew Carr to be a more aggressive shooter
Kentucky basketball is looking to bounce back from a 20-point ugly loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, and one of the things Mark Pope wants to see some improvements in is their three-point shooting. The Wildcats' attempts from deep have been down, and when they have got good looks, they just haven't seemed to fall.
Mark Pope was on his weekly radio show on Monday where he explained agaIn how the volume of shots will help more shots fall. Pope says the Wildcats aren't taking enough shots from deep, at least recently. One of the players he wants to start shooting more threes is Andrew Carr, who has not really showed off his stretch-four ability much this season.
"That is something we are working on. So, we would like him to be more aggressive from the three-point line. ...He's a terrific shooter. It's a part of his game that's gonna continue to grow and expand, and he's incredibly capable. So, that's a work in progress. As he gets more comfortable with how we're playing and what we're doing, and how we are, and how we approach this game, he'll continue to be more and more aggressive.- Pope on Andrew Carr's shooting.
Pope then expanded more on the volume part of shooting as it pertains to the entire team. He really wants to see that increased.
"I'm just concerned about the volume. We have been trending downward. Now we're in the mid to low twenties, and it's not where we're supposed to be, but most of that is creating shots for each other, and that's a space where we're seeing different game plans. I was most disappointed with the Ohio State performance offensively in the sense of, like, they were giving us opportunities to earn. We could've earned 20 more threes in that game, and we didn't, for a number of reasons we didn't. For me, the biggest thing is the volume. The volume of three-point field goal attempts is really the marker for us, and it's a place where we gotta make progress."- Pope on increasing shooting volume.
The Wildcats will have the opportunity to work on just that when they take on Brown on Tuesday before SEC play ramps up later in the week. It's a recent trend, and they are working to turn that around.