Milan Momcilovic explains why Mark Pope's offense is perfect for him

We all know how big of a get Milan Momcilovic is for this Kentucky roster. The Wildcats badly needed a go-to scorer and someone who can really knock down shots when you need him to. That's exactly what Momcilovic is. He led college basketball in three-point percentage last season, shooting it at 48.7% on 136 makes, the most in Iowa State program history.

Now, Momcilovic and his shooting is going to be in a much different offense next season, one that puts an emphasis on taking threes. The 6-8 forward has already said that Mark Pope wants him to shoot around 10 threes a game, so he's clearly going to be a focal point of the offense. What does Momcilovic himself think of that lofty number? He discussed that and how he sees himself shining in Pope's offense in a recent interview with media.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think so," Momcilovic said when asked if he can acheive that number next season. "Ten threes is hard, though. People can say that, but at the end of the day, it's hard because these guys are college athletes and they scout, so you know, I think that's the number we strive for. But realistically, it's really hard to get ten threes. But I think this offense definitely benefits me more. I feel like it's just a lot more movement going on, so I feel like a lot more movement frees me up a little bit more and can give me some more looks."

What does it mean to Momcilovic that Pope wants, and trusts, him to take as many threes as he desires? "I think it just shows the trust he kind of got has in me. ...For the most part, I try to shoot really good shots. Obviously, I'm gonna shoot some harder ones, but I feel like we have a good trust level that I can take any shot that comes presentable."

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Momcilovic attempted 7.5 threes per game last season in a different identity of an offense that how Mark Pope likes to play. The Cyclones pride themselves in turning defense into offense and with Kentucky, Pope's ideal offense is all about putting up points and that means a ton of threes coming with it. The 6-8 forward has found an offense that really is going to free him up and showcase all of what he can do.

Is another program record-breaking year on the way for Momcilovic, this time at Kentucky? He's got the shooting ability to make it happen, and the greenlight too.

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