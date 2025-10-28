Score prediction for #9 Kentucky's exhibition vs. Georgetown
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play their second exhibition game of the preseason as the Georgetown Hoyas are coming to Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are coming off a big win over the #1 Purdue Boilermakers in Rupp Arena, and now Pope's team will look to take down the Hoyas.
Knowing the Wildcats are coming off a big win over the #1 team, Coach Pope needs to make sure there isn't a big win hangover in this game. The good news for Kentucky is that this game is at home, so, like they did on Friday, Big Blue Nation will have a big effect on this game.
Georgetown is a team that isn't supposed to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, but the Hoyas have some scorers.
KenPom has the Hoyas ranked 82nd overall with the 87th best offense and 79th best defense. The Hoyas have already played on exhibition this season against George Washington, and Georgetown won this game 73-64.
The leading scorer in this game was forward Caleb Williams, who scored 20 points on 8-11 shooting to go with six rebounds. Malik Mack had 16 points in this game, and he is a player who averaged 12.9 points per game for the Hoyas.
Jon Rothstein reported some positive news for the Hoyas earlier today as Baylor transfer Langston Love, who averaged 8.5 points per game for the Bears last season in 20 games before getting hurt, is going to suit up in this game after missing the George Washington exhibition.
The point is, while Georgetown might not be ranked high, they have some solid players, and Coach Ed Cooley wants to prove that his team is good.
The Wildcats have already made their preseason statement, with the win over #1 Purdue, so they need to make sure they go into this game with a high level of intensity. For a Georgetown team that isn't getting any kind of preseason love, the Hoyas would love to walk into Rupp Arena and win this game, so Pope's team needs to come out and play their A game.
This will be the final tune-up for the Wildcats before the season starts, to be able to work on some things, so if Pope has anything he wants to work on before the season starts on November 4th, this is the time to do it.
Tipoff between the Hoyas and the Wildcats is set for 7:00 pm ET on Thursday, the 30th.