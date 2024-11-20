Standout players from Kentucky's 97-68 win over Lipscomb
Kentucky basketball picked up a blowout win over Lipscomb 97-68 on Tuesday night, a week after a huge win over then-No. 6 Duke. The Wildcats had four players in double figures, all of which were significant contributors from three-point land. Jaxson Robinson led with 20 points, followed by Lamont Butler with 16, Otega Oweh with 14, and Koby Brea with 12 points on the night.
Tuesday's win over Lipscomb also marked the first time in school history that a Kentucky team made 10 or more threes in all of their first four games of the season. Kentucky only had 25 attempts on the night, which isn't necessarily their standard, but they still made 12 of those attempts.
Let's take a look at a couple of standouts from the blowout win.
1. Jaxson Robinson
Robinson was the MVP on the night, bouncing back offensively after only having 1 point last week against Duke. A big part of his success tonight, as he put it, was his ability to keep his energy up. That was a big reason why he was so good defensively against Duke in the second half. Tonight, he had a great offensive performance. He finished with 20 points on 6-10 shooting overall and 3-6 from three-point range. He also added 7 rebounds to that statline in 22 minutes of action. His mindset is what makes him such a great player, and everyone saw that on Tuesday.
2. Lamont Butler
Butler was at it again, especially on the defensive end, getting in his opponents grill's all night, even coming up with a steal in the first minute of the game, and nearly had two of them on back-to-back possessions. He was also dangerous on the offensive end, having 16 points on 6-8 shooting overall and 3-3 from deep, adding a steal as well. It's clear that if team's will let him shoot it, he's going to capitalize on that like he did against Lipscomb.
3. Koby Brea
Brea had a very efficient night, and he was once again firing from all cylinders from three-point range, going a perfect 3-3 from three-point range. He finished the night with 12 points on 3-6 shooting overall, and where he has really made an improvement since the beginning of the season is on the defensive end. He had 7 rebounds on the night, and he has certainly answered Pope's call of keep improving on the glass. It's pretty encouraging when you think of him as a dangerous offensive player how much he can continue to improve on the other end.
Kentucky has been really good at spreading the wealth around, and there's no sign of that slowing down. It's a huge identity of this team. Any player can step up on any given night.