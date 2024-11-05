Takeaways from Kentucky's blowout win over Wright State
Kentucky basketball officially began a new era on Monday night, welcoming the Wright State Raiders to Rupp Arena to open the season. It was a great start to the era, with the. Wildcats winning in convincing fashion 103-62. Kentucky shot 60% overall and 46% from three-point range. It was a beautiful brand of basketball, and Kentucky fans loved every second of it. Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and 3 blocks.
Let's take a look at some takeaways from the night.
1. Kentucky showed they are dangerous in transition
The Wildcats will be a team you don't want to commit turnovers to, as all night Monday they created those into easy transition opportunities, and that can be lethal with how fast they like to play. Having quick guards that push the pace will be a blessing for them all season long. The way they pass the ball, they'll be able to have some highlight plays out in transition. Kentucky assisted on 30 of their 39 made shots on the night.
2. The Wildcats can go on runs in a hurry
This will be something that will happen numerous times throughout the game, and it happened a lot against Wright State. At one point, the Wildcats got out to a 15-2 run at the start of the 2nd half, which lead to them breaking their lead even more wide open. The pace they play at certainly helps break away with those runs, but their impressive defense helped with that.
3. Kentucky's defense was sharp all night
Speaking of defense, the Cats' was on point all night long. In the first half alone, Wright State shot jiust 3-17 from three-point range and 27% overall. In the game as a whole, they held the Raiders to 35% shooting overall and an abysmal 5-27 from three-point range. They also forced 12 turnovers, including 11 steals. Watch out for the Wildcats, especially in the passing lanes this season, as Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler are forces on that end of the floor.
The Wildcats will be back in action Saturday against Bucknell at Rupp Arena. It's certainly an exciting time for Kentucky fans as we begin the new era.