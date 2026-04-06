Talent evaluation wasn't the problem for Mark Pope in the portal last year this was

There was a ton of hype around the 2025-26 season for the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Pope had put together a roster that many thought was capable of winning the university its ninth national title. All of the hype and excitement were quickly shut down after the Wildcats started to lose in non-conference play, and it carried over into SEC play.

The Wildcats were able to make the NCAA Tournament and win a game, but knowing the preseason expectations for this team, the season was widely considered a failure. This season has some Kentucky fans questioning whether or not Pope is the guy to lead the Wildcats, so this offseason is going to be very important.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Kentucky did retain a lot of players from Pope’s first year on last year's team, Pope did land a handful of players in the portal. Looking back at the season, fans were very frustrated with the talent evaluation of Coach Pope in the transfer portal last offseason. I would like to push back on this frustration and explain what I think the issue was last year.

The issue wasn’t talent evaluation; it was being able to land the elite talent that Pope evaluated. I could make a list of over ten players who Pope didn’t land in the portal, who he pursued heavily that went on to have a really good season last year. Two of those players, Silas Demary Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg, will be playing in the national title games this evening.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks to his players from the sideline during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

These are two names of a long list that Pope swung and missed on last year. The point of this is to show that it isn’t a talent evaluation issue; it is a getting the job done recruiting issue. Coach Pope had a lot of money to build last year's roster, and it didn’t go well. This offseason, Coach Pope has to not only be in the hunt for the elite players in the portal, but he also has to land them.

This has been an issue in the transfer portal and with high school recruits for Coach Pope. If the part of the fan base that is out on Pope is going to buy back in, he will have to land some elite players in the portal, so Kentucky will be really good next season. This is a very important offseason for the Pope tenure in Lexington, so he needs to hit an absolute grand slam in the transfer portal, which opens tomorrow.