Talent evaluation wasn't the problem for Mark Pope in the portal last year this was
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There was a ton of hype around the 2025-26 season for the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Pope had put together a roster that many thought was capable of winning the university its ninth national title. All of the hype and excitement were quickly shut down after the Wildcats started to lose in non-conference play, and it carried over into SEC play.
The Wildcats were able to make the NCAA Tournament and win a game, but knowing the preseason expectations for this team, the season was widely considered a failure. This season has some Kentucky fans questioning whether or not Pope is the guy to lead the Wildcats, so this offseason is going to be very important.
While Kentucky did retain a lot of players from Pope’s first year on last year's team, Pope did land a handful of players in the portal. Looking back at the season, fans were very frustrated with the talent evaluation of Coach Pope in the transfer portal last offseason. I would like to push back on this frustration and explain what I think the issue was last year.
The issue wasn’t talent evaluation; it was being able to land the elite talent that Pope evaluated. I could make a list of over ten players who Pope didn’t land in the portal, who he pursued heavily that went on to have a really good season last year. Two of those players, Silas Demary Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg, will be playing in the national title games this evening.
These are two names of a long list that Pope swung and missed on last year. The point of this is to show that it isn’t a talent evaluation issue; it is a getting the job done recruiting issue. Coach Pope had a lot of money to build last year's roster, and it didn’t go well. This offseason, Coach Pope has to not only be in the hunt for the elite players in the portal, but he also has to land them.
This has been an issue in the transfer portal and with high school recruits for Coach Pope. If the part of the fan base that is out on Pope is going to buy back in, he will have to land some elite players in the portal, so Kentucky will be really good next season. This is a very important offseason for the Pope tenure in Lexington, so he needs to hit an absolute grand slam in the transfer portal, which opens tomorrow.
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Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.Follow AndrewStefaniak