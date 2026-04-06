This 19ppg scorer from the Big 10 needs to be Kentucky's #1 priority at the two

Kentucky has already lost two guards to eligibility and two to the transfer portal, so Mark Pope is going to be doing a lot of adding via the transfer portal. Pope will need to add players at the one and two to replace Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, and Jaland Lowe. A really elite option at the two just hit the transfer portal.

Former Wisconsin Badger John Blackwell just announced that he intends to hit the transfer portal, and he just had an excellent season. This year for the Badgers, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 43% from the field and 38.9% from three. That impressive 38.9 percent from deep came on 7.3 attempts per game, so Blackwell truly had a dominant season from deep.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Coach Pope is desperately looking for players who can shoot the three-ball, and Blackwell could be that player at the two for the Wildcats during the 2026-27 season. Another part about Blackwell’s game that fans will love to hear is that he is a really good defender. The analytics at EvanMiya.com have Blackwell’s defensive rating at 1.97, which is really good.

The only Wildcats with a better defensive ranking than this were Oweh, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, and Mo Dioubate. Pope would love to add a player who has proven that he can score at a high level in the Big 10 but isn’t a slouch on defense.

Assuming Collin Chandler does return to Lexington next season, the Wildcats need to go and land an elite player so that Chandler can be the spark off the bench for the Wildcats. Blackwell is the perfect player to start at the two, and Chandler could come off the bench. The Wildcats would have the best shooting twos in college basketball if Pope paired Blackwell with Chandler.

Wisconsin's John Blackwell COOKED Minnesota last night:



34 MIN

27 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

8-14 FG

5-7 3PT

6-6 FT



Nailed the game winner too!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/R4nWB4IjYZ — MBB Performances (@mbbperformances) January 15, 2026

Knowing that Blackwell will more than likely be one of the top guards in the transfer portal, this won’t be an easy recruiting battle for Coach Pope to win, as most of the top dogs will be involved. Pope missed on some elite players in the portal last year, and knowing the importance of this offseason, he can’t do it again.

Blackwell will test the NBA waters, but he will be back in college next season. Pope can’t miss on the big-time talent this year, and Blackwell is the first player this staff needs to call when the portal opens tomorrow.