Three shooters Mark Pope should try to land after missing on Lamar Wilkerson
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff has been busy this offseason, already getting five players in the transfer portal to add to next season's roster. After getting their point guard in Jaland Lowe, a 3-and-D wing in Kam Williams, and three big men in Jayden Quaintance, Mo Dioubate and Andija Jelavic. Now, the Wildcats are looking for a shooter in the transfer portal to compliment all of the pieces they have, which then would essentially round out the roster.
So, who should the staff try to land in the transfer portal after missing on sharpshooting guard Lamar Wilkerson? Here are three names Mark Pope should cast his net at.
1. Cade Tyson
Tyson, a 6-7 wing, is a familiar name for Kentucky fans after the staff recently reached out, should be one Kentucky turns up the heat with after missing on Wilkerson. In a limited role at North Carolina last season, Tyson averaged just 2.6 points and shot 40.6 percent overall in just an averaged of 7.9 minutes per game. Don't look to much into those numbers, because his time at Belmont is what made him a hot commodity in the portal the first time around. With the Bruins, Tyson averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.3 percent overall and 46.5 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.
2. Marcus Banks Jr.
Banks is a 6-3 guard who played the two spot last season for UMBC. A high-volume three-point shooter, he is exactly what Kentucky is looking for, and that's a sharpshooting guard to compliment all of their athletic guards. Last season with the Retrievers, Banks averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 43.6 percent overall and 41.8 percent from deep on an impressive 8.0 attempts per game. The volume is there, and he is a proven shooter given the efficient percentage on the volume of shots. The 6-3 guard put up 20+ points twelve times last season.
3. Trey Eaglestaff
A familiar name for the Kentucky staff, Eaglestaff recently de-committed from South Carolina, and Kentucky could creep their way back into the sweepstakes. A 6-6 guard, Eaglestaff could be what Kentucky is looking for if they want to get involved with him once again. Eaglestaff is a high-volume shooter who averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 41.6 percent overall and 35.9 percent from deep on 7.1 attempts per game from long range.
These three options are all very impressive shooters, and that is exactly what Kentucky is looking for to compliment its already impressive-looking roster. It will certainly be an interesting development to see where the Kentucky staff goes with getting a shooter in the portal.