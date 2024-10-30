Three standouts from Kentucky's win over Minnesota State
Kentucky basketball held their final exhibition on Tuesday night against Minnesota State before the real thing begins next Monday. After starting out slow, specifically shooting the ball, the Wildcats found their groove thanks to a huge spark from Jaxson Robinson, who made 8 threes on the night.
Where they really impacted the game was mostly defensively, having 15 steals on the night. The Wildcats also really took care of the ball. After committing 5 turnovers in the first half, they cleaned it up, only having 1 turnover the rest of the game.
Let's take a look at three players who stood out in the final exhibition.
1. Jaxson Robinson
Robinson was definitely the MVP of the night. When the Wildcats needed a bucket. it was Jaxson Robinson who provided the much-needed spark to get them going. He finished with 24 points on 8-12 from three-point range, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. All of his made shots in the game were all from three. He definitely showed that he could be the star of the team this season, a player who is looking to make his way into the NBA Draft. Shooting that good can only help his stock before the season even starts.
2. Otega Oweh
Oweh once again showed his impact on both ends of the floor. He scored Kentucky's first 7 points of the game, and was a big positive in their ealry struggles in the game before they turned it on. He had 15 points on near-perfect 7-8 shooting overall, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. He was very active on the defensive end, too, forcing 3 steals, thannks to his disruption in the passing lanes. He and Lamont Butler will be a dangerous duo this season, as they both can be very active on defense. Butler had 3 steals and a block to go along with his stat line of 6 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds.
3. Brandon Garrison
Garrison was terrific on Tuesday stepping up for Amari Williams, who left the game early with a leg injury. Not just his impact on defensively, but he had a very impressive dunk that showcased his physicality and power. He finished the game with 12 points on 6-9 shooting overall, 4 rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal. His 19 minutes on the floor was very productive, and people were buzzing all night about his dunk.
Kentucky started off the game slow, but they turned it on in a hurry after a couple of big runs late in the first half and during the second. The Wildcats will get the season started officially on November 4 against Wright State in Rupp Arena.