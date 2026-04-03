What does Jasper Johnson hitting the transfer portal mean for Kentucky?

Heading into the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season, there was a ton of hype around five-star freshman Jasper Johnson. He is a Kentucky native with deep ties to the University of Kentucky, so Big Blue Nation was fired up to see what he could become in Rupp Arena.

The first time BBN got to see Johnson on the floor was when the Wildcats hosted preseason #1 Purdue for an exhibition game, and he scored 15 points to go with three assists. After this showing, fans thought there was a chance Johnson would be a one-year player in Lexington, but then he really struggled, especially in SEC play.

Jan 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) reacts after forward Andrija Jelavic is fouled during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It was announced today that Johnson will be hitting the transfer portal when it opens on April 7th and looking for a new school to call home. There is a system out there where Johnson could be a star, but it seemed all season long that the SEC was just a bit too physical for the young guard. It is sad to see a Kentucky native leave, but this choice does seem to be best for both sides.

When it comes to Kentucky, now Coach Mark Pope and the staff will be looking for another new guard in the transfer portal. Jaland Lowe, Brandon Garrison, and Johnson are the Wildcats in the portal so Kentucky will need multiple additions in the frontcourt and backcourt.

The Wildcats are already replacing four backcourt members with Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen out of eligibility, plus Lowe and Johnson in the portal. When it comes to replacing these guards, Pope needs to go get big guards who can handle the physicality of SEC play, shoot the ball, and create for teammates.

Jan 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) drives to the basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There are already some guards in the portal who fit this mold and more will be entering over the next week or so. Coach Pope has to knock the scouting of the guards in the portal out of the park if the Wildcats are going to be able to have a much better season next year. Coach Pope is going to be a busy man over the next few weeks in an offseason where he has to bring elite talent to Lexington.

All of Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Johnson to find success at his next stop, as he is a Kentucky native whose father played football here. It is sad to see Johnson walk out the door, but greener grass is ahead for the young combo guard.