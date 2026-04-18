Will Mark Pope and Kentucky get involved with the best shooter in the transfer portal?

Mark Pope is starting to make some moves in the transfer portal, but one of the things that this roster still needs a ton of is three-point shooting. Obviously, shooting wasn’t elite last season, and the Wildcats lost their best three-point shooter as Collin Chandler has gone home to play for BYU.

Shooting will need to be addressed in the portal, but no elite shooters have been added via the transfer portal. Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports might have a good idea of how the Wildcats could handle the three-point shooting. A player that he has associated Kentucky with is former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic.

He led the Cyclones in scoring last season, averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. Many consider Momcilovic the best shooter in the nation, and these stats prove why. The 6’8 shooter is currently in the NBA Draft, but if he pulls his name out of the draft, his name is in the transfer portal.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Trotter had this to say about the sharpshooter: “Momcilovic has his sights set on the NBA Draft, but if he returns to college basketball, he is a plug-and-play difference-maker for anybody because he has an elite trait. Florida, Kentucky, and Kansas will be in the mix if this recruitment opens up.”

As Trotter said, it does seem like Momcilovic wants to go to the NBA, so he will have to really not like where his stock is to make a return to college hoops. If this does happen, it won’t be for a while, so all of these schools would be getting involved late. Normally, even though Momcilovic is in the draft, he would be hearing from schools since he is in the portal, but he entered with a no-contact tag.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks to pass while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This no-contact tag means he will reach out to the schools he wants to go to, and Trotter seems to think it will be Kentucky, Florida, and Kansas. Pope and the staff need to keep recruiting and assume that Momcilovic will be heading to the draft, and recruit as if he won’t be in Lexington, but if he somehow fell into Kentucky’s hands, they would be getting one of the best players in all of college basketball.

I don’t have a ton of confidence that this will come to fruition, but it is something to pay attention to as Pope looks to add more three-point shooting to this roster.