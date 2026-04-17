Where do things stand between Kentucky and star PF transfer Donnie Freeman?

Currently, Mark Pope and Kentucky only have one player committed in the transfer portal, and that is Washington point guard transfer, Zoom Diallo. The Wildcats are in desperate need of some forwards in the portal, and Kentucky’s number one target is Donnie Freeman.

The Syracuse transfer was recently on a visit to Kentucky, and all reports are saying this visit went really well for Mark Pope and the Wildcats. Both Andrija Jelavic and Mo Dioubate are no longer with Kentucky, so the staff will have to do a full revamp of the power forward position. Freeman is ranked as a top 20 player in the transfer portal, so he would be the perfect player to come in and play the four for Kentucky.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The schools to watch for Freeman have been Kentucky, UConn, and Alabama, and it sounds like the Huskies might have dropped out of the race. This seems to be an SEC race between Kentucky and the Crimson Tide, but it is surprising that Freeman has interest in Alabama, knowing how many forwards they have already. One of those forwards is former Kentucky big man Brandon Garrison.

Around noon on Friday, Jeff Goodman put out a tweet saying that his guess right now is that Kentucky will land Freeman. He also seems to think that UConn will be landing forward Nikolas Khamenia, which is why they seem to have fallen out of the race for Freeman.

Freeman has been the forward that I have wanted Kentucky to land all portal cycle long. He is a physical forward who can score down low and help on the boards. Freeman is also capable of popping out and making a three, so he is a good fit to play in Pope’s system. Knowing his style of play personally, I see him as more of a fit at Kentucky than I do at Alabama.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) shoots during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If Freeman takes any more visits, this will be interesting, but I think Pope and the Wildcats are in a good spot to land the elite power forward. Diallo and Freeman would be the two big fish for Kentucky out of the portal, and I believe that both of these guys will have really good seasons.

It is not over yet, and Pope has a long way to go if he wants to land Freeman, so these next few hours/days are going to be crucial. Kentucky landing Freeman would go a long way to making this team good next season.