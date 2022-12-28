K.T. Turner Touts Variety in Kentucky's 2023 Class; Pegs Reed Sheppard as Potential 'Biggest Surprise'

K.T. Turner — longtime assistant and first-year coach at Kentucky — has been around the game of basketball for a long time.

The Cincinnati native has made stops at Wichita State, SMU, Texas and Oklahoma across his coaching tenure, most notably spending seven seasons in Dallas with the Mustangs.

While his time in Lexington has been brief, he's already seen the benefit of wearing the UK logo — especially when it comes to hitting the recruiting trail. There's not much that seemingly compares to the allure of the blue and white, with head coach John Calipari in the mix:

"It's been great," Turner said of his time recruiting as a member of the Kentucky staff thus far. "Cal's name and the Kentucky brand really sells itself. I get a lot more attention in high school events and AAU events than i've had in the past, people wanting to come up and talk and stuff like that."

Turner is touted as a solid recruiter, notably locking down the commitment of then-4-star and current Philadelphia 76er Shake Milton at SMU. The fish become much bigger when Kentucky is the name on the jersey, however, as evident via the incoming 2023 class.

Four 5-star prospects and one 4-star compile the No. 1 class in the country:

CG DJ Wagner (No. 1 Overall)

SF Justin Edwards (No. 2 Overall)

C Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6 Overall)

PG Rob Dillingham (No. 9 Overall)

CG Reed Sheppard (No. 29 overall)

It's the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under Calipari in Lexington.

Find out what Calipari had to say about each future Wildcat here.

The talent in the group is obvious, though Turner already sees the Kentucky native Sheppard, exceeding expectations as the only non-5-star in the class.

"I think it's a really good class, a lot of variety," Turner said. "I think Aaron Bradshaw is gonna be really good, obviously DJ. I think the biggest surprise is going to be Reed. The way he really passes the ball, and especially once he continues to get his shot better. He's gonna be a really good player. Justin has been playing good, and Rob, obviously he's dynamic."

Sheppard, the reigning Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, is back to putting up absurd stat-lines for North Laurel High School in London, Ky., most recently dropping 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a win over Campbell County.

There's reason for Turner to believe that Sheppard will raise some eyebrows upon his arrival at UK, because he's already seen the combo guard turn a corner on the court since he began following his high school career.

"I think he's gotten a little stronger and he's shooting the ball better," Turner said. "First day, i'd never seen him play, he didn't shoot it particularly good, but his passing was phenomenal. So you add that on top of his passing, I mean he's gonna be a really good player."

While Turner is focused on the season at-hand, he can't help but think about the potential rotations including the future Wildcats that are waiting in the wings. In his eyes, the pieces to the puzzle are already fitting together.

"They all do different things that comes together," he noted. "That can help you win games. They're gonna be a really, really good group, and fun to watch."

Watch Turner's press conference here.

