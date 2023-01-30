Kentucky Football Offers 2025 QBs Ryan Montgomery, Stone Saunders

All eyes were on Rupp Arena over the weekend, as Kentucky basketball took the national spotlight in its matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Coach John Calipari's Wildcats were the only team on campus with some important work to do, though.

Kentucky football hosted a bevy of touted prospects ranging from the 2023-25 classes on Saturday while many current players took part in The 15 Club Fan Fest, taking some time to meet some of Big Blue Nation.

With many unofficial visits came a few scholarship offers from the pocket of Mark Stoops and the coaching staff, as the Cats look to build off of a successful December 2022 — which saw seven additions from the transfer portal, as well a much improved high school recruiting class.

The two most prolific offers come to a pair of 2025 quarterbacks — 4-star Ryan Montgomery and Stone Saunders. Returning offensive coordinator Liam Coen is on the hunt for a future Wildcat QB that won't come from the almighty transfer portal.

Montgomery hails from Findlay, Ohio and already holds some major interest from the likes of Michigan and Ohio State, while Georgia, Tennessee and Notre Dame have already offered the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, who's ranked as the No. 3 QB in the class, per the On3 Consensus. Kentucky joined the party of offers over the weekend:

There's real belief that the Wildcats will have a shot at the already-coveted signal-caller. Montgomery told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong that he "loved every minute" of his visit to UK. The home state pick of Ohio State appears to be the early frontrunner.

In the case of Saunders, his recruitment is beginning to pick up steam. Coming out of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa, the current sophomore doesn't hold ratings from any of the four major recruiting services, but he does hold offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Texas A&M, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nebraska and now Kentucky:

Kentucky native and Lexington Christian Academy standout Cutter Boley — the No. 4 QB in the 2025 class — was also on campus over the weekend. The Wildcats will have heavy competition to keep him in-state, as Tennessee, Alabama and others will do whatever is necessary to pluck the 4-star away from home.

Coen isn't wasting any time on setting the ground work to bring a young arm to Lexington in the next couple of seasons.

