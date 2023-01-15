Report: Ian Jackson to Announce College Decision on Monday

One of the top recruits in the 2024 class is expected to make a decision on his collegiate future very soon.

Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — will reportedly announce his commitment this Monday, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Jackson is rated as the No. 2 player in his class and is reportedly down to three schools: Kentucky, North Carolina and Arkansas. He has also taken official visits to Oregon and LSU.

UK offered the New Yorker on June 15, 2022, later receiving an official visit on Oct. 14. The Wildcats and Tar Heels are thought to be the frontrunners for the prized guard.

In a December interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Jackson spoke about the fit in Lexington and playing under coach John Calipari:

“The way they get after it on defense is just great. And just Cal, Coach Cal, an NBA legendary coach. I can learn a lot from him and there’s a lot of things he can teach me to get where I want to go," he said. "“Putting me in that system, I’ll be great."

Jackson would be the first member of Calipari's 2024 class if he were to pick Kentucky. He will play in front of the Hall of Fame coach on Sunday night, as Cardinal Hayes will take on Imhotep Institute and 2023 UK commit Justin Edwards in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

Learn more about Kentucky's incoming 2023 class HERE.

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE.

Game notes from the win can be found HERE.

Hear what Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin had to say about the win HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.