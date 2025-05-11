11-Second Clip Of DJ Giddens Already Has Indianapolis Colts Fans Gushing
It appears the Indianapolis Colts fan base has already fell in love with ex-Kansas State running back DJ Giddens.
And all it took was an 11-second clip from the second day of minicamp. On Saturday, the Colts official X account posted a video of Giddens carrying the ball at practice.
The post drew nearly 50,000 views. That's how excited fans are about their fifth-round draft pick. The hope is Giddens becomes a solid backup for starter Jonathan Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowler.
Last year Taylor was fifth in the NFL with 303 carries. He was one of only six running backs with at least 300 attempts, joining the likes of Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) and Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams).
The Colts want to lessen the load for Taylor this season. This means, they are searching for a reliable backup. It provides Giddens with a perfect opportunity to shine.
Giddens seems up for the challenge. He's turned a few heads after just two practices.
"It feels good," Giddens said. "You know where you're at now. Now, it's just time to work."
KANSAS STATE STARTS SEASON WITH STRONG TEST
Kansas State should know where it stands at the beginning of the season.
They open against Iowa State in Dublin in Week 0. The early Big 12 is so big some are calling it the "most important" game on the schedule.
That's what CBS Sports projects.
The projections read: "The Big 12 is the is the nation's most unpredictable conference, but there are a few clear frontrunners entering the season. Kansas State and Iowa State are among them. Factor in the "Farmageddon" rivalry between the two programs, plus this year's prime Week 0 date and this is easily one of the biggest Big 12 games of the year."
Again, it's way too early to say this is true. The Wildcats have plenty of big games after, including Kansas and Colorado. But opening against the defending conference champions should provide a good test of what's to come.
Depending on who you talk to, the Wildcats are coming off a satisfying or disappointing season. They entered with national-championship aspirations but finished 9-4 after a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
The Wildcats return several key parts, including quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards, that make them a strong Big 12 contender. It appears fans won't have to wait too long to see where the team stands.
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
Wildcats lose out on top hoops recruit
Will Howard talks Steelers with QB Legend
Avery Johnson gets more preseason love
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI