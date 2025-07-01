2026 Draft Projection Paints Inevitably Daunting Future For Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers' selection of Will Howard still remains a mystery to some.
The team was always gunning for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, so was Howard meant to be a temporary backup, or a long-term franchise option? Why else would they select him so late in 2025?
Either way, next year's NFL Draft projections are already casting off Howard's future as a Steeler. Pro Football Network projects Pittsburgh drafting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar after Rodgers retires.
"Drew Allar is deservedly being projected as an early first-round pick because of his large frame and powerful arm. I’m not as high on Allar due to inconsistencies with his touch, timing, and decision-making. If he were to slide, this would be a home run for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a gifted player to mold at quarterback."
Despite winning the national championship last season, doubt still clouds the outside perception of Howard. He was far beyond a Draft prospect during his time with Kansas State, rotating around the signal-caller position for four years before transferring to Ohio State.
Howard shined in his final year, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 226 yards and seven touchdowns en route to the national title last season. Still, many question how much of that run was due to Howard, and how much was from boasting the No. 1 defense in the league with pro-level weapons. Also, it's not a great look on your resume to have one standout season amid a five-year collegiate tenure.
Only time will tell when we get the verdict on the former K-State signal-caller.
