Coleman Hawkins Signs NBA Summer League Deal With Playoff Team
The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone. A total of 59 players were selected during the two-day event, but Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins was not one of them. Hawkins will get his shot in the league, though, as he signed a summer-league deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Hawkins played five seasons of college basketball, spending four of those at the University of Illinois before transferring to Kansas State. In his only season with the Wildcats, Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 40.1 percent from the field.
When Hawkins joins the Warriors, he will see a familiar face in former teammate Brandin Podziemski. Hawkins and Podziemski spent the 2021-22 season together in Champaign. Hawkins then spent two more seasons with the Fighting Illini, and Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara, where he was named the 2022-23 West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year.
Hawkins is joined by former K-State players Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma and Selton Miguel in finding post-draft opportunities. Hawkins' teammate David N'Guessan, who declared for the draft in April, is still looking to sign.
Illinois fans recognized another player who signed a summer league deal with the NBA, former center Dain Dainja. Hawkins and Dainja played together for two seasons at Illinois, including the 2023-24 season when the Fighting Illini reached the Elite 8.
Hawkins became a household name across the college basketball landscape as he rose through the ranks at Illinois before transferring to K-State and signing a historic NIL deal. Hawkins will look to rise through the ranks again with one of the top teams in the NBA.
