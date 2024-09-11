A Look At Kansas State Basketball Uniforms For This Season
Just like the football team, the Kansas State basketball program is gearing up for a highly-anticipated season.
The Wildcats have a rebuilt roster that includes transfer Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky) and Dug McDaniel (Michigan). In all, there are eight new faces for coach Jerome Tang.
On Tuesday, the athletic department released the uniforms for this season. Here's a look:
HAWKINS RANKED AMONG BEST BIG MEN
Kansas State grabbing Hawkins in the transfer portal was arguably one of the biggest signings of the offseason.
After playing four seasons at Illinois, Hawkins now adds to a Wildcats roster full of talented newcomers. He brings experience that make them a legitimate threat in the Big 12. NCAA.com analyst Andy Katz ranked Hawkins at No. 11 on his "top bigs" list.
Here's what Katz wrote, "The 6-foot-10 power forward is entering his fifth season in college basketball, playing his previous four with Illinois. He is a defensive weapon, averaging at least one steal and block for the Illini the past two seasons. He will look to bring Kansas State back to the NCAA tournament after missing out last season."
Last year Hawkins averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Illini, which lost to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight. He is now paired with transfers Mobi Ikegwuruka, Baye Fall, Ugonna Onyenso, giving the Wildcats an impressive frontcourt foursome.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
X: @KStateOnSI