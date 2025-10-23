Abdi Bashir Jr Shows He’s More Than a Shooter for Kansas State Basketball
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang didn’t hesitate when asked why he believes Abdi Bashir Jr. is the best 3-point shooter in the country. The 6-foot-7 transfer from Monmouth was one of three Wildcats Tang is labeled among the best in America at what they do.
Tang’s Belief and Bashir’s Shooting Pedigree
It’s a potential game-changer for a team looking to fix one of its biggest weaknesses from last season: consistent perimeter shooting. "Because when he shoots it, it goes in," Tang said at Big 12 Media Day on October 22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Bashir’s numbers back up Tang’s confidence. The former Monmouth star averaged 20.1 points per game last season and led the nation in 3-pointers made per game. He ranked second in total 3-pointers. just four shy of the national leader despite playing in five fewer contests.
For a team that ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in both 3-point percentage and makes per game last season, Bashir’s presence could be the missing link. Tang has made it clear that the Wildcats’ offense will lean on their new sharpshooter to stretch defenses and open up the floor for the rest of the team.
A Relentless Worker in the Gym
Tang credits Bashir’s consistency to his remarkable work ethic. "When I walk into the gym in the morning, he’s already in there getting up shots, working on it, and then he’s back in the evening," Tang said. "I’ve coached some really good shooters, and man, the way the ball comes off his hands and the confidence that he has goes a long way."
"It’s just about repetition and confidence," he said. "Getting reps in the gym helps, and having a coach who believes in you. I have my days where I might not shoot as well, and (Tang) will still come up to me and tell me that I’m still the best shooter in the country. He just has confidence in me, and it uplifts me every time."
While Bashir’s shot-making gets the headlines, he’s determined to show that his game is far more complete. 247Sports analyst Isaac Trotter described him as not an impactful defender. However, Bashir has made improving on that end a major focus since arriving at K-State.
"I feel like I’ve improved my defense. I feel like that’s the one thing they hold me accountable on," Bashir said. "They don’t really care about my offense, it’s just about getting my defense better. I’m just trying to prove that I can guard, I’m getting stronger, and being a better defender at this level."
As Kansas State gears up for the 2024–25 season, Bashir’s growth on both ends of the court will be key to how far the Wildcats can go. His jumper may get him noticed, but if he continues to evolve into a complete player, Abdi Bashir Jr. could become one of the Big 12’s most dynamic stars.
