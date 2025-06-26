Details Released For Key K-State Men's Basketball Matchup
As Kansas State basketball fans await the 2025-26 season, they are seeking any insight into what their squad will look like.
They get a bit of that with a preview of one of their key games next season. The K-State men's basketball page released the details for the Hall of Fame Classic, which will take place on Nov. 20 against Mississippi State.
The Wildcats' star acquisitions, including players like Nate Johnson, PJ Haggerty, and Abdi Bashir Jr., give fans hope of a surefire NCAA Tournament appearance.
Barring significant injuries, a missed postseason for the third consecutive year would enflame coach Jerome Tang's hot seat, given this star group that he'll boast.
Former Kansas State standout Michael Beasley has once again made headlines with his latest off-the-court remarks.
In a recent episode of 3s and ones featuring Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard, Beasley accused Howard of trying to get involved with his sister. Howard denied the accusation, stating he didn’t remember any such incident.
Beasley has never shied from targeting Howard. In the BIG3 league season opener, Beasley's Miami 305 beat Howard’s LA Riot, with Beasley relentlessly pestering him throughout the game.
Both players were ranked No. 1 in high school. Beasley went on to play a season at Kansas State, while Howard entered the NBA straight from high school after being drafted by the Magic.
