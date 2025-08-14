ESPN Continues Piling Preseason Hype On Kansas State
Are we sure a secret Kansas State fan doesn't write ESPN? Or is the team just that equipped for success next season?
Either way, the Wildcats got another huge boost for their postseason aspirations, as the major sports outlet had more good things to say about them. ESPN gave Kansas State a 15.3 SP+ ranking, once again clobbering its Big 12 competitors. They were ranked No. 18 in the nation, placing among the top 25 teams once again.
The program hopes to clinch a Big 12 title and its first playoff appearance in school history. But those on the inside know how much it's going to take to do so.
“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," K-State coach Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
FORMER K-STATE'S MARQUES SIGLE TURNING HEADS WITH 49ERS
Marques Sigle heard the San Francisco 49ers call his name in the fifth round, projected to be an extension of the team's fifth-best passing defense last season.
He's now anticipated to be a potential Week 1 starter. The former Kansas State star is already earning high acclaim in San Francisco.
"He’s done a really good job," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said in his Tuesday post-practice interview. "He’s shown that he can handle both the free and the strong mentally. He’s showing that he's got all the things that are required out of a safety from a movement standpoint, speed, instinct, and violence. He’s earned it."
He drew comparisons to 49ers veteran Jimmie Ward, the long-time starter for the team during their championship-contending days.
Sigle played two seasons at Kansas State, logging four interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and 9.5 tackles for loss. His speed and ability to stop the run elevated his Draft profile, landing him in the 2025 Draft.
"49ers rookie Marques Sigle has looked explosive and confident, too," sports journalist David Lombardi tweeted. "Three tackles already. SF would be in a very good spot if Sigle, the fastest safety in the NFL's 2025 rookie class, can follow anything close to the Malik Mustapha trajectory."
