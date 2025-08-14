Former K-State DB Marques Sigle Is Making His Mark In San Francisco
Marques Sigle heard the San Francisco 49ers call his name in the fifth round, projected to be an extension of the team's fifth-best passing defense last season.
He's now anticipated to be a potential Week 1 starter. The former Kansas State star is already earning high acclaim in San Francisco.
"He’s done a really good job," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said in his Tuesday post-practice interview. "He’s shown that he can handle both the free and the strong mentally. He’s showing that he's got all the things that are required out of a safety from a movement standpoint, speed, instinct, and violence. He’s earned it."
He drew comparisons to 49ers veteran Jimmie Ward, the long-time starter for the team during their championship-contending days.
Sigle played two seasons at Kansas State, logging four interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and 9.5 tackles for loss. His speed and ability to stop the run elevated his Draft profile, landing him in the 2025 Draft.
"49ers rookie Marques Sigle has looked explosive and confident, too," sports journalist David Lombardi tweeted. "Three tackles already. SF would be in a very good spot if Sigle, the fastest safety in the NFL's 2025 rookie class, can follow anything close to the Malik Mustapha trajectory."
KANSAS STATE MAY BE BATTLE TESTED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED
Kansas State has a daunting journey to clinch a potential Big 12 title and historic postseason berth.
But its most significant challenge may come before many think. CBS Sports is the latest major sports outlet to emphasize the importance of the Week 0 matchup against Iowa State, pinning the Cyclones as Kansas State's first loss of the year.
"Don't panic, Kansas State fans. A season-opening loss to the Cyclones across the pond will not torpedo what should be a strong season for the Wildcats. It will, however, make the first few Big 12 contests that come after this one fall under the must-win category. We're expecting this game to be one of three this fall for the Wildcats against top 25 opponents. Win the other two and Chris Klieman's team could be heading to the league title game."
The Wildcats lost to Iowa State in their 2024 regular-season finale, officially ending their postseason aspirations. It was the extension of a rollercoaster end to the year, as Kansas State's Big 12 title odds dwindled with each loss. The team has similar expectations this season, with hopes that a developed Avery Johnson will be able to take the program to new heights.
The season-opener takes place on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's Biggest Challenge May Come Earlier Than Expected
Here's The Next Names K-State Fans Should Look Out For In Revamped Secondary
Latest Kansas State AP Ranking Has Fans Upset For One Reason