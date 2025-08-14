Kansas State's Biggest Challenge May Come Earlier Than Expected
Kansas State has a daunting journey to clinch a potential Big 12 title and historic postseason berth.
But its most significant challenge may come before many think. CBS Sports is the latest major sports outlet to emphasize the importance of the Week 0 matchup against Iowa State, pinning the Cyclones as Kansas State's first loss of the year.
"Don't panic, Kansas State fans. A season-opening loss to the Cyclones across the pond will not torpedo what should be a strong season for the Wildcats. It will, however, make the first few Big 12 contests that come after this one fall under the must-win category. We're expecting this game to be one of three this fall for the Wildcats against top 25 opponents. Win the other two and Chris Klieman's team could be heading to the league title game."
The Wildcats lost to Iowa State in their 2024 regular-season finale, officially ending their postseason aspirations. It was the extension of a rollercoaster end to the year, as Kansas State's Big 12 title odds dwindled with each loss. The team has similar expectations this season, with hopes that a developed Avery Johnson will be able to take the program to new heights.
The season-opener takes place on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
HERE ARE THE NEXT BIG K-STATE DEFENDERS TO KEEP EYES ON
After losing defensive backs Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle to the NFL, Kansas State is trying to revamp its secondary to emulate its 2024 success and more.
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has all the confidence that they are capable of doing so.
"Probably the group that's impressed me the most since the spring is the corners," Klanderman said in his Aug. 12 press conference. "Just watching Zashon Rich, Donovan McIntosh, Justice Clemons, and Jayden Rowe, playing with confidence. It's fun to watch those guys right now. And that was probably the biggest question mark, losing the two seniors from a year ago. I don't think we're gonna drop off there at all."
K-State coach Chris Klieman has acknowledged sophomore cornerbacks Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh, but the newer names should give fans confidence in a deeper secondary. Klanderman especially acknowledged junior cornerback Jayden Rowe, calling him a "different animal."
"He's physical, I mean he uses it," Klanderman said. "You'd think that change of direction or something would be an issue for him, but it's not."
