ESPN Gameday Crew Gives Kansas State Plenty Motivation Vs Colorado
Apparently, the ESPN College Football Gameday crew is all about Primetime.
The panel unanimously picked coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to win Saturday's matchup against Kansas State in Boulder. Here's a look at what each said about the game:
Desmond Howard: "We had Primetime on our show. I think that team has just found their groove, so to speak, after the Nebraska loss. I like Colorado in a very close game."
Nick Saban: "I like Colorado as well. I'm not going against my man Deion any more this season."
Pat McAfee: "Coach Prime gets the job done ... They lose to Nebraska and then, bang, they kind of figure it out. I like Colorado to go on a run in the wide open Big 12."
Kirk Herbstreit: "I'm going Colorado against Kansas State's secondary. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the difference in the game, big plays through the air."
No. 19 Kansas State enters with a 4-1 record behind quarterback Avery Johnson. The Buffaloes (4-1) are considered one of the nation's hottest teams after winning three straight following the Nebraska loss. They are coming off an impressive victory against UCF.
The winner remains in contention for the Big 12 title game and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Although the ESPN could just be caught up in the hype surrounding the Buffaloes, this is indeed a challenge for the Wildcats.
