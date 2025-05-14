ESPN Gives Encouraging Review Of K-State QB Avery Johnson's Latest Challenge
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has dealt with lots of change since arriving. This marks the third straight season he has a new offensive coordinator. Under normal circumstances, this is a challenge. ForJohnson, it appears an easy adjustment according to ESPN.
The network feels the transition should go smoothly because the new coordinator is Matt Wells, who served as quarterbacks coach last year.
ESPN wrote: "After one season as offensive coordinator but 12 on coach Chris Klieman's staff, Conor Riley departed for the NFL. Klieman prioritized continuity in naming Matt Wells, the team's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, to the primary role. Wells is a former head coach at Texas Tech and Utah State."
Johnson and Wells began building a strong relationship last season. Johnson dealt with some inconsistency in his first year as the full-time starter but still led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record. It ended with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
Johnson once again enters with big expectations, with some labeling him as a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote, "That Johnson will have his third offensive coordinator in three seasons is suboptimal, but K-State still boasts excellent continuity in most units, and Klieman was aggressive with portal additions both on the offensive line and in the secondary, enough so that the Wildcats have top-15 returning production levels."
