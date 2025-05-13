NFL Analyst Adds To Uncertainty Around Steelers' Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard draws doubters nearly every day, entering the NFL with a less-than-ideal college career.
NFL analyst Chris Simms added more fuel to the fire, deeming Howard's late-round selection justifiable due to his college resume.
"How many times did I have people on my social media going, 'Why isn't Will Howard being talked about as a first or second-round quarterback?' I don't know, because his arm is below average? Because he's not incredibly accurate? And he's not the greatest athlete in the world? Other than that, he should be the first pick of the draft," Simms said Monday on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.
Like many, Simms highlighted Howard's surrounding talent at Ohio State to diminish his individual achievements. The Buckeyes boasted NFL-level weapons at nearly every position and the nation's best defense.
However, Simms did give credit where credit is due, saying he could see the former K-State Wildcat as a solid option for Pittsburgh.
"He is experienced, he's tough, he's played big-time football, and I do think he'll be a reliable backup," Simms said. "Maybe there's some things he can expand in his game. Maybe he can be one of those guys that adjusts his throwing motion and finds ways to get more RPMs and miles per hour on the ball."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.